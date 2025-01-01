This sleek piece features a fully frosted tube with a bold, standout logo that gives it a clean, eye-catching look. Crafted from premium borosilicate glass, it's built with a wide, extra-thick base for maximum durability and stability.



The frosted finish continues down to the base, showcasing an embossed Castle crown logo for an added touch of class. Each bong includes a matching colored downstem and bowl, making it both stylish and functional, perfect for those who want to stand out while enjoying a smooth hit.

