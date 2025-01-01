This High-Quality Colored Dab Tool – Spade is a stylish and practical accessory designed to make your dabbing experience smooth and precise. Made from durable pink and blue borosilicate glass, its spade-shaped tip is perfect for easily scooping and handling your concentrates.



The unique shape ensures your concentrates slide down the center effortlessly, giving you full control every time. Plus, its compact size means you can store it conveniently when not in use.

