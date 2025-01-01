The Kitty Bong is the ultimate piece for cat lovers who want to bring a touch of fun and personality to their smoking sessions. Featuring a playful and adorable design, this bong is covered with cute illustrations of cats, paw prints, and "meow" motifs in vibrant yellow and grey. It's a charming and whimsical addition to any collection, perfect for those who appreciate a lighthearted aesthetic.
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.