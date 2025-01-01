The Thick Bottom Quartz Banger is built for serious dabbers who want lasting heat and smooth performance. Made from high-quality quartz with extra-thick walls and a reinforced base, it helps you hold your ideal temperature longer for consistent, flavorful hits every time.



The beveled edge ensures a snug fit with your bubble cap for better airflow and vaporization, while the sleek laser-etched logo adds a stylish touch to your setup.

