This Thick Glass Puck Bowl is a great addition to any setup! Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, this 14mm bowl features a thick colored puck that makes it easy to grip, while also acting as a protective bumper against drops or bumps.
With the ideal bowl depth and diameter, it ensures an even burn every time, perfect for enjoying your favorite dry herbs. Whether you're upgrading your current setup or replacing a worn-out piece, this bowl is a reliable, stylish choice that’s made to last.
Good glass shouldn’t cost a fortune—it should just work. Castle Glassworks designs durable, high-performance bongs and accessories that ditch the markup, not the quality. Thick borosilicate, clean function, and thoughtful designs built to outlast the competition.