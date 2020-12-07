This truly unique cultivar is a hidden gem within Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. Upon first opening the jar, you’ll notice a brilliant array of floral aromas, similar to a spring bouquet of freshly picked flowers. The smoke creates smooth flavors of sweet pine with hints of flaky crust. Pie Gal is an absolutely delicious sativa, and safe to consume during the day. It’s perfect for a tasty wake and bake or a delectable afternoon pick-me-up. The result is a wonderful energy buzz accompanied by a balanced mood.

Cross: Jackpot x Purple Punch #2

Type: Sativa