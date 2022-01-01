About this product
5mg THC : 5mg CBD
Flavours of sweet mango and tangy lemongrass are paired with classic piña colada ingredients, fresh pineapple and coconut. Sweet and refreshing. Our products are crafted with real ingredients and designed with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want that to be the only thing you remember. In our drinks, cannabis is one ingredient and flavour, just like any other — something that needs to be balanced, highlighted and complemented by the recipe.
What you get are flavourful juices loaded with fresh ingredients and provide the most elevated experience in the market.
About this brand
Collective Project
Our beverages combines fresh juices, real botanicals and high-quality cannabis emulsions for an unparalleled flavour profile and drinking experience.
These beverages have been designed with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want cannabis to be the only thing you remember tasting. In our drinks, cannabis is one ingredient and flavour, just like any other.
