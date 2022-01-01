5mg THC : 5mg CBD

Flavours of sweet mango and tangy lemongrass are paired with classic piña colada ingredients, fresh pineapple and coconut. Sweet and refreshing. Our products are crafted with real ingredients and designed with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want that to be the only thing you remember. In our drinks, cannabis is one ingredient and flavour, just like any other — something that needs to be balanced, highlighted and complemented by the recipe.

What you get are flavourful juices loaded with fresh ingredients and provide the most elevated experience in the market.