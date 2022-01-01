10mg THC : 10mg CBD

Our take on the classic treat, we added the bright flavours of Yuzu and Blood Orange together with sweet vanilla for a truly remarkable beverage. We then added cannabis citrus terpenes to round out the flavourful profile. Collective Project brings a local craft mentality to a new category. Our products are crafted with real ingredients and designed with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want that to be the only thing you remember. In our drinks, cannabis is one ingredient and flavour, just like any other — something that needs to be balanced, highlighted and complemented by the recipe. What you get are flavourful juices loaded with fresh ingredients and provide the most elevated experience in the market.