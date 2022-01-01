About this product
This sparkling iced tea shines with the taste of freshly picked blueberries and bright lemon citrus.
About this brand
Collective Project
Our beverages combines fresh juices, real botanicals and high-quality cannabis emulsions for an unparalleled flavour profile and drinking experience.
These beverages have been designed with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want cannabis to be the only thing you remember tasting. In our drinks, cannabis is one ingredient and flavour, just like any other.
