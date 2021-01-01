About this product

Blueberry Seagal from Color Cannabis is an indica-dominant strain with a terpene mix of beta-caryophyllene, nerolidol, beta-pinene, limonene and humulene. It has a very high THC potency potential up to 22% and up to 12.99% CBD. This strain has crisp concentrated hints of blueberries while harbouring sweet floral undertones. The flowers are light green with light orange hues throughout. It has very strong THC potency and is grown in a southern Ontario hybrid greenhouse. At Color, our state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes allow us to ensure the purity of each plant. Our flowers and tops are dried naturally to preserve the integrity of our plants for the best taste and flavour possible.