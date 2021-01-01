About this product

The same high quality Ghost Train Haze you've come to expect from Color Cannabis is now available in a 510 vape cartridge! Ghost Train Haze has a robust earthy aroma with floral and citrus undertones and very strong THC potential.



Color's Ghost Train Haze distillate is made with super critical CO2 extraction, packaged in the industry standard 510 thread cartridges. contain no added propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate.



These cartridges are made with a ceramic core and can be used with any 510 compatible battery. Unlike disposable vape pens, batteries for 510 cartridges can be recharged, significantly reducing waste from one-time use batteries.