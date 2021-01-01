About this product

Ghost Train Haze has a sweet and piney aroma, with notes of earth and pepper. Not your typical sativa, Color’s Ghost Train Haze has thick, dense buds blanketed in crystal-capped trichomes with very strong THC potential. The same high quality Ghost Train Haze you’ve come to expect from Color is now available already rolled for you!



Our pre-rolls are perfectly packed with gently milled flower, not trim or shake, to ensure each joint contains the freshest and most flavourful cannabis possible. Color Cannabis pre-rolls use flower that has been harvested with care, dried naturally, gently milled and then rolled into the perfect size. Each unit comes with twelve single session size joints, weighing 0.35g each.



Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.