About this product

Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a proudly Canadian sativa-dominant hybrid with fluffy, trichome covered buds. Rich in terpenes like beta-caryophyllene and pinene, Pedro’s Sweet Sativa smells sweet with undertones of spice. Unique to Color, this culitvar is a genetic cross of Dominican sativa, White Russian and an unknown Indica with very strong THC potency potential.



Color Cannabis products are grown in Southern Ontario, using state-of-the-art greenhouses with strain-specific nutrient and water regimes to ensure the purity of each plant. Cannabis flower is harvested with care and dried naturally, for optimal flavour and freshness.