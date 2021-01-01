About this product

The sweet smelling cannabis with spicy undertones that you've come to expect from Pedro's Sweet Sativa by Color is now available in 510 vape cartridges! Each cartridge has very strong THC potency potential.



Pedro's Sweet Sativa distillate by Color is made with super critical CO2 extraction, packaged in industry standard 510 thread cartridges and contain no added propylene glycol or vitamin E acetate.



These cartridges are made with a ceramic core and can be used with any 510 compatible battery. Unlike disposable vape pens, batteries for 510 cartridges can be recharged, significantly reducing waste from one-time use batteries.