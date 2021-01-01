Color Cannabis
Pedro's Sweet Sativa Ready-to-Roll
About this product
Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is a Canadian-bred cross of a Dominican Sativa with White Russian and an unknown Indica. The result is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that produces large, airy flowers with a unique terpene profile with notes of berry, citrus and sweet aromas. Pedro’s Sweet Sativa is of high THC content. This product is grown locally in Strathroy, Ontario just West of the city of London. Grown in state of the art hybridized, greenhouses, this milled flower is finished to exact standards.
