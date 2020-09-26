About this product
The IQ is the smallest and most sophisticated portable vaporizer unit in the DaVinci line. You'll love this vaporizer in black!
Its unique design, ceramic air path, Smart Path technology and mobile app integration sets this vaporizer unit out from the rest.
No matter what you are - a vaping newbie, on-the-go user or a flavor connoisseur, the IQ is the ideal vaporizer for you. Get ready to experience vapor in a whole new way.
The DAVINCI IQ Allows full temperature control for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Designed with preset vaporizer temperature path - also customizable by mobile app.
About this brand
DaVinci Vaporizer
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs.
Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.
