DazeD8 2.5G THC-V Dabs

Experience sharp energy and focus like never before.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 THCV dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived THCV concentrate

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Green Crack - Sativa

- Tangy, fruity flavor reminiscent of mango



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Skunk #1 and an unknown indica



How Does it Feel?

- Green Crack is famous for its heavy tingly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.

read more