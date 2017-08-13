About this product
Lemon Cake Delta (D8, D9, D10, THCP-O) Blenz Live Resin Cartridge — 2.1 Grams
by DazeD8
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapesSativaTHC 17%CBD —
Lemon Cake Delta (D8, D9, D10, THCP-O) Blenz Live Resin Cartridge — 2.1 Grams
by DazeD8
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapesSativaTHC 17%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item