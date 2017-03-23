About this product
Northern Berry Cross, Delta Blenz (D8 + D9 + D10) Live Resin 3-in-1 Disposable — 3 Grams
by DazeD8
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapesIndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Northern Berry Cross, Delta Blenz (D8 + D9 + D10) Live Resin 3-in-1 Disposable — 3 Grams
by DazeD8
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapesIndicaTHC 19%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item