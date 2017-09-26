Dazed Rechargeable Live Resin Delta Blenz Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)

- Rechargeable disposable vape pen filled with 2000mg of a combination of D8, D9, D10, and THCP-O oil and 100mg of custom formulated botanical terpenes.

- Discreet and ready to use out of the box.

- Full ceramic heating elements to ensure the cleanest and fullest flavored vaping experience.

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Strong sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Purple Thai and Haze



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects



read more