DazeD8 The Onez HHC + HHC-O + D9 THC-O + D9 THCP-O 1 Gram Disposable

- A perfect blend of HHC, HHC-O, 9THCP-O, & 9THC-O oil

- This mixture allows for the strongest disposable on the market

- We add higher concentrations of advanced cannabinoids than many other brands simply because we're also the laboratory manufacturing them



Flavor Profile

- Loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Zkittlez and Gelato



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects





