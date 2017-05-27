DazeD8 HHC-O + THCV + THC-O 1 Gram Cartridge

Dig into a delicious slice of strawberry cheesecake without the calories.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 OVO cartridge is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Strawberry Cheesecake - Indica

- Sweet and creamy flavors with undertones of berries



Strain

- Indica

- A unique cross between Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese



How Does it Feel?

- Strawberry Cheesecake is famous for its relaxing effects

- Energetic cerebral head high

- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects

