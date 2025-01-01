Crossing Core XL Kit

THE BRAND NEW CROSSING TECH CORE XL VAPORIZER IS HERE! A newly updated base with 6 heat settings, new XL atomizer, and new Grenade Glass bubbler!



The Core has been updated, to it's core! The new eRig has a brand new power base with 6 heat settings, a new high-flow glass percolator, and is fitted with the 3D XL atomizer! The carb cap and holder have also been modified for the new device.



The Core XL E-rig is the latest portable e-rig from SZ Crossing A.K.A. CrossingTech. It is an all in one dab rig designed for use with a full range of concentrates, from thin oils to solid shatter style material. With a solid build made from high quality materials, a fully heated large capacity cup, vortex airflow and everything you need to get started (except concentrates) it provides the best entry level e-rig experience. After a little practice it rivals much more expensive devices!



Atomizer Choices:

-Core XL with Non-Rebuildable Heater

With these you can replace the whole atomizer, the heater is fixed inside. They have been made since some people have no desire to replace heaters in housings so this more convenient solution exists



-Core XL with Rebuildable Heater

With these you can replace the ceramic heaters, ceramic spacers, and screws. This is a better option for technical individuals that like to tear down and rebuild their atomizers for a more hands on approach.



Features



Core XL runs XL 3D Ceramic heaters only, no wire based coils

Atomizers contain only Metal and Ceramic, silicone and PEEK has been replaced with an all ceramic design

Six Heat settings

Increased total session time (80 second full run time)

Vortex airflow - included updated spinner carb cap

"Unbreakable" aluminium carb cap

Improved button function

Upgraded Stainless Steel Carb Cap Tube

One button functionality for ease of use

Fully heated high polish ceramic vaping surface - elements inside base and walls of heater

Rebuildable or non-rebuildable atomizer options

Borosilicate Glass Bubbler Grenade Bubbler - an upgrade over previous Core bubblers

Updated Stainless Steel Carb Cap Tube and heat dissipator

Isolated Anodized Aluminium and Glass Vapor Pathway

Low maintenance

Approx. 1 hour 45 minute charging time

3150mah Li-Ion Battery Pack

Approx. 21 full sessions - mixed power settings



What's Included



Core XL E-rig Base with six heat settings

Core Grenade bubbler with better function and angled mouthpiece

Aluminum Spinner Carb Cap

Carb Cap Tether (black)

Silicone Base Cover/Sleeve (black)

Core XL 3D Ceramic Atomizer

SS316 Dab Tool

2 x Spare Carb Cap Tube O-rings

1 x USB-C Charging Cable

Cotton buds/Q-tips

Alcohol wipes

Carry Case



Button Function



Two clicks - Activate session mode - One click to cancel

One Clicks - Change heat setting

Four Click - Display power level - Red/Low - White/Medium - Green/Full

Five Clicks - Lock or unlock device



Sessions times and temperatures



The total session time for the Core XL has been upgraded to 80 seconds, this includes the pre-heat time. It now has 6 heat settings, click once to cycle through these.



Purple / Lowest - 320f after preheat

Yellow / Second lowest - 330f after preheat

Blue / Middle - 350f after preheat

Green / Middle high - 395f after preheat

White / Second highest - 450f after preheat

Red / Highest - 500f after preheat



Setup



Always hold your e-rig upright! If you angle it during use concentrate will spill out the bucket! Now that's out the way...

Charge your base using the provided wall plug and cable.

Fill the bubbler from the top, when it is removed from the base. Ensure any excess liquid has been wiped away and that no water has flooded into the bottom compartment. If this happens turn the bubbler upside down and blow into the air hole at the bottom to clear this section. Then re-fill from the top.

Do not fill the bubbler past 1/4 fill height or you risk flooding the base and damaging the unit. Just above the airflow slits inside is fine.

When replacing the bubbler, place it on the base at an angle, ensuring that the hole in the bubbler base aligns with the vapor pathway, then gently and firmly push it straight down into place.

For Rebuldable Atomizer check the small screws in the atomizer base which hold the heater legs are done up fully. These need to be tightened so they are firm, but not so much that they cut the wire legs off the heater.

Select your desired heat setting (start low if you're not sure).



Vaping methods



Cold Starts - This method is best for getting the most flavour and material preservation as you start inhaling as soon as vapour is being produced. Vaping in this way will cause the session temperatures to be slightly lower than otherwise because the air passing around the heater will decrease heating speed. You can start your inhale at any point, we suggest keeping an eye on the button flashes so that you can always begin inhaling after a set number of flashes, if desired, providing a very consistent and repeatable experience.



Load a rice grain size dab (basmati not long grain) into the heater

Press the fire button twice to activate session mode

When your concentrate starts to bubble begin inhaling gently with the carb cap left off

When the Core 2.0 base vibrates place the carb cap back on and continue your inhale as you normally would

For subsequent inhalations just inhale as desired, when the flavour leaves your material, the vapor becomes harsh or stops being produces press the fire button once more to cancel the session

If you still have material left inside at the end of the session simple hit the fire button twice again and start vaping immediately, no need to wait for the vibrate as your heater will already be close to vaping temperature. The second session will always run a little hotter than the first if it is started straight after

It's been advised by the manufacturer to avoid doing hot starts where the dab is loaded into a pre-heated heater as this can crack the ceramic due to the temperature difference

Manual - Self explanatory, load a small rice size dab into the heater and hold down the power button. Inhale as desired.



Manual hold can also be used instead of double pressing to finish a session or heat the heater for easier cleaning.



Cleaning



Wipe out heater with a q-tip after each use

Clean the area around the atomizer weekly to stop residue building up

Every month or so wipe out the airway with a q-tip soaked in ISO - allow to fully dry before use

Replace bubbler water daily

To clean bubbler fill with hot water and shake to remove large residues. Soak in ISO to fully clean. Rinse thoroughly with warm water after soaking.

The Core Atomizer can also be removed and screwed into a heat sink on our Pico Plus with auto-fire or an Arctic Fox or DNA-C box mod (with auto-fire), then run at 36W upside down for 1-2 mins to perform a burn off cycle to clean the heater back to new. This is optional. You can also use the CUB instead of a heat sink with this setup, the CUB can also be used with the atomizers as a standalone portable when paired with a box mod such as the Pico Plus.



Safety Features



Over-charge

Over-discharge/Low battery

Over-heat

Low heater resistance

Short-circuit

No atomizer



Certifications



CE Certified

ROHS Certified Materials

FCC Certification

FDA Approved Silicone

UN 38.3 Certified Li-Ion Battery Pack.



Warning Lights - When your Core 2.0 base flashes three times it's trying to tell you something...



Blue - Short-circuit warning

Green - No atomizer warning

White - Over-heat warning

Red - Low battery warning



Warranty information



For all warranty claims please contact the store you purchased from.

The Core XL power base is covered by a one year manufacturer warranty against defects.

The atomizer is covered by a one week manufacturer warranty against defects, this can be damaged by aggressive cleaning or accidental damage from tools.

While atomizers are expected to last much longer than one week, they can be damaged by mishandling and misuse. We understand that not everyone will use the device daily or immediately so offer a one week warranty, from the date of delivery, to report any issue with your atomizer.



Note: older coils and RDAs from the Core and Core2 will work on the new Core XL.





