DNA Genetics Chocolope is created by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. Chocolope buds offer an earthy, sweet coffee flavor that provides a dreamy, cerebral effect. Expect a strong, and euphoric experience.
Original Chocolate Thai x Cannalope Haze Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Earthy, Sweet, Chocolate Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Energized Awards: 20x Cup Winner
With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, DNA Genetics has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable Marijuana seed companies in the world.
Our passion and goal of providing the best genetics to growers and hash-makers has driven our success and we continue to live by that principle.
Our commitment to quality, consistency and customer satisfaction is at the core of our breeding program. Each variety has been carefully selected and tested to ensure we are providing you with the highest quality premium marijuana genetics.