With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, DNA Genetics has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable Marijuana seed companies in the world.



Our passion and goal of providing the best genetics to growers and hash-makers has driven our success and we continue to live by that principle.



Our commitment to quality, consistency and customer satisfaction is at the core of our breeding program. Each variety has been carefully selected and tested to ensure we are providing you with the highest quality premium marijuana genetics.

