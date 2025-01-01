About this product
Dr. Hemp Me’s CBD Cannabis Oil is made from full spectrum Cannabis Sativa L extract that is grown within Ireland and the EU. The oil is extracted using supercritical CO2.
When formulating our CBD Cannabis Oil we make sure to use the whole plant. This ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are used in synergy in what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.
So why is this important? Research has shown that when the whole plant is used the body can absorb the cannabinoids much quicker and more efficiently. Cannabinoids include; CBD, CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC & naturally occurring Terpenoids.
TASTE
Dr. Hemp Me oil has been put through extra filtration to take out some of the grainy plant material. This gives the oil a milder taste than those that are already on the market while leaving intact the high-quality, full-spectrum oil.
Recommended Dosage
Week 1: Four drop twice a day.
Week 2: Five drops twice a day.
Week 3: Six drops twice a day.
Do not exceed 14 drops in one intake (35mg of CBD)
Increase the dosage one drop per week until you reach your desired effect. The oil is to be kept under the tongue for 3 to 5 minutes for maximum absorption and then swallowed.
Starting with a smaller dosage allows the body to get accustomed to the CBD. Lower doses can also give maximum results without overloading the endocannabinoid system.
LAB TESTS
All our products are put through rigorous lab tests before being sold. Testing is done at Eirlab, an industry leader in Hemp & Cannabinoid testing in Ireland and Europe.
We ensure transparency with our customers by updating our lab test results each time a new batch is tested. This ensures that the customer knows exactly what they are buying. See our Lab Test section for more details.
BE AWARE OF BRANDS WHO DO NOT PROVIDE LAB TEST RESULTS AS THIS MAY INDICATE THAT WHAT IS IN THE BOTTLE IS NOT ACCURATE
Disclaimer: Shake before use. Store in a cool dry place. Do not use if seal is damaged or broken. Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Consult your doctor prior to use if you are taking any medication. This product is a food supplement and it is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
When formulating our CBD Cannabis Oil we make sure to use the whole plant. This ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are used in synergy in what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.
So why is this important? Research has shown that when the whole plant is used the body can absorb the cannabinoids much quicker and more efficiently. Cannabinoids include; CBD, CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC & naturally occurring Terpenoids.
TASTE
Dr. Hemp Me oil has been put through extra filtration to take out some of the grainy plant material. This gives the oil a milder taste than those that are already on the market while leaving intact the high-quality, full-spectrum oil.
Recommended Dosage
Week 1: Four drop twice a day.
Week 2: Five drops twice a day.
Week 3: Six drops twice a day.
Do not exceed 14 drops in one intake (35mg of CBD)
Increase the dosage one drop per week until you reach your desired effect. The oil is to be kept under the tongue for 3 to 5 minutes for maximum absorption and then swallowed.
Starting with a smaller dosage allows the body to get accustomed to the CBD. Lower doses can also give maximum results without overloading the endocannabinoid system.
LAB TESTS
All our products are put through rigorous lab tests before being sold. Testing is done at Eirlab, an industry leader in Hemp & Cannabinoid testing in Ireland and Europe.
We ensure transparency with our customers by updating our lab test results each time a new batch is tested. This ensures that the customer knows exactly what they are buying. See our Lab Test section for more details.
BE AWARE OF BRANDS WHO DO NOT PROVIDE LAB TEST RESULTS AS THIS MAY INDICATE THAT WHAT IS IN THE BOTTLE IS NOT ACCURATE
Disclaimer: Shake before use. Store in a cool dry place. Do not use if seal is damaged or broken. Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Consult your doctor prior to use if you are taking any medication. This product is a food supplement and it is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Dr. Hemp Me’s CBD Cannabis Oil is made from full spectrum Cannabis Sativa L extract that is grown within Ireland and the EU. The oil is extracted using supercritical CO2.
When formulating our CBD Cannabis Oil we make sure to use the whole plant. This ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are used in synergy in what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.
So why is this important? Research has shown that when the whole plant is used the body can absorb the cannabinoids much quicker and more efficiently. Cannabinoids include; CBD, CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC & naturally occurring Terpenoids.
TASTE
Dr. Hemp Me oil has been put through extra filtration to take out some of the grainy plant material. This gives the oil a milder taste than those that are already on the market while leaving intact the high-quality, full-spectrum oil.
Recommended Dosage
Week 1: Four drop twice a day.
Week 2: Five drops twice a day.
Week 3: Six drops twice a day.
Do not exceed 14 drops in one intake (35mg of CBD)
Increase the dosage one drop per week until you reach your desired effect. The oil is to be kept under the tongue for 3 to 5 minutes for maximum absorption and then swallowed.
Starting with a smaller dosage allows the body to get accustomed to the CBD. Lower doses can also give maximum results without overloading the endocannabinoid system.
LAB TESTS
All our products are put through rigorous lab tests before being sold. Testing is done at Eirlab, an industry leader in Hemp & Cannabinoid testing in Ireland and Europe.
We ensure transparency with our customers by updating our lab test results each time a new batch is tested. This ensures that the customer knows exactly what they are buying. See our Lab Test section for more details.
BE AWARE OF BRANDS WHO DO NOT PROVIDE LAB TEST RESULTS AS THIS MAY INDICATE THAT WHAT IS IN THE BOTTLE IS NOT ACCURATE
Disclaimer: Shake before use. Store in a cool dry place. Do not use if seal is damaged or broken. Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Consult your doctor prior to use if you are taking any medication. This product is a food supplement and it is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
When formulating our CBD Cannabis Oil we make sure to use the whole plant. This ensures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes are used in synergy in what is known as the ‘entourage effect’.
So why is this important? Research has shown that when the whole plant is used the body can absorb the cannabinoids much quicker and more efficiently. Cannabinoids include; CBD, CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC & naturally occurring Terpenoids.
TASTE
Dr. Hemp Me oil has been put through extra filtration to take out some of the grainy plant material. This gives the oil a milder taste than those that are already on the market while leaving intact the high-quality, full-spectrum oil.
Recommended Dosage
Week 1: Four drop twice a day.
Week 2: Five drops twice a day.
Week 3: Six drops twice a day.
Do not exceed 14 drops in one intake (35mg of CBD)
Increase the dosage one drop per week until you reach your desired effect. The oil is to be kept under the tongue for 3 to 5 minutes for maximum absorption and then swallowed.
Starting with a smaller dosage allows the body to get accustomed to the CBD. Lower doses can also give maximum results without overloading the endocannabinoid system.
LAB TESTS
All our products are put through rigorous lab tests before being sold. Testing is done at Eirlab, an industry leader in Hemp & Cannabinoid testing in Ireland and Europe.
We ensure transparency with our customers by updating our lab test results each time a new batch is tested. This ensures that the customer knows exactly what they are buying. See our Lab Test section for more details.
BE AWARE OF BRANDS WHO DO NOT PROVIDE LAB TEST RESULTS AS THIS MAY INDICATE THAT WHAT IS IN THE BOTTLE IS NOT ACCURATE
Disclaimer: Shake before use. Store in a cool dry place. Do not use if seal is damaged or broken. Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Consult your doctor prior to use if you are taking any medication. This product is a food supplement and it is not intended to treat, cure, diagnose or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children and pets.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dr. Hemp Me
Dr. Hemp Me is a new Irish brand of high-grade Cannabis Oil. As a group of alternative medicine enthusiasts, exploring the option of better health through natural remedies, we often encountered the health benefits of cannabis. It soon became our aim to improve life by using the extraordinary hemp plant.
The main active ingredient in cannabis oil that is responsible for its benefits is a compound called CBD or cannabidiol. CBD is part of a group of compounds called cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant and other species of plants from the Cannabis genus. When our search for high-grade cannabis oil at an affordable price fell short, we realized that the best way to obtain the elixir was to make it ourselves.
Our main focus became to provide everyone with good quality cannabis oil that would not cost a pretty penny. We researched the best methods to extract pure cannabis oil and subjected all our products to the most stringent of tests to ensure that our customers would receive only the best.
In our commitment to ensuring superior quality, our customers are fully and morally entitled to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies when using our Cannabis Oil. Because of this Dr. Hemp Me focuses on being as transparent as possible with regards to the cannabis oil it sells. In the Quality Control section of our website, customers can access details on all laboratory test results for each product.
All our products are sent for independent testing to Eirlab who is regarded as an industry leader in the Hemp & Cannabinoid testing field.
We sell our cannabis oil as a food / dietary supplement in keeping with HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland) regulations, which does not recognize CBD or any of the other active cannabinoids as having any medicinal value. Also in keeping with HPRA regulations, we do not answer any medical questions relating to the potential benefits of CBD oil. You may look up the Dr. Hemp Me website’s Educate Yourself page for more information on CBD Cannabis oil and its benefits.
Dr. Hemp Me is proud to introduce our very first products – Cannabis Oil Extract and Cannabis Vape Oil. Soon a whole range of CBD products will be added including CBD pastes, capsules, balms, and even cannabis oil for pets, all at very competitive prices.
The main active ingredient in cannabis oil that is responsible for its benefits is a compound called CBD or cannabidiol. CBD is part of a group of compounds called cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant and other species of plants from the Cannabis genus. When our search for high-grade cannabis oil at an affordable price fell short, we realized that the best way to obtain the elixir was to make it ourselves.
Our main focus became to provide everyone with good quality cannabis oil that would not cost a pretty penny. We researched the best methods to extract pure cannabis oil and subjected all our products to the most stringent of tests to ensure that our customers would receive only the best.
In our commitment to ensuring superior quality, our customers are fully and morally entitled to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies when using our Cannabis Oil. Because of this Dr. Hemp Me focuses on being as transparent as possible with regards to the cannabis oil it sells. In the Quality Control section of our website, customers can access details on all laboratory test results for each product.
All our products are sent for independent testing to Eirlab who is regarded as an industry leader in the Hemp & Cannabinoid testing field.
We sell our cannabis oil as a food / dietary supplement in keeping with HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland) regulations, which does not recognize CBD or any of the other active cannabinoids as having any medicinal value. Also in keeping with HPRA regulations, we do not answer any medical questions relating to the potential benefits of CBD oil. You may look up the Dr. Hemp Me website’s Educate Yourself page for more information on CBD Cannabis oil and its benefits.
Dr. Hemp Me is proud to introduce our very first products – Cannabis Oil Extract and Cannabis Vape Oil. Soon a whole range of CBD products will be added including CBD pastes, capsules, balms, and even cannabis oil for pets, all at very competitive prices.
Notice a problem?Report this item