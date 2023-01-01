About this product
A floral masterpiece! An initial citrus flavour finishes with lavender and chamomile. The floral terpenes and high levels of CBG make this an uplifting cultivar. This live rosin is made using organically grown fresh frozen flowers from our farm in Lillooet, BC. Trichomes 73-120u in size were isolated through ice water extraction and gently pressed with heat and pressure to create this rosin. Total terpenes is 5.1% with β-Myrcene leading the way at 1.2%.
THC 58.0%
Terpenes 5.1%
At Earthwolf Farms, our mission is to bring you sustainably produced, high-quality, and fair-priced solventless concentrates. We cultivate Cannabis Sativa using regenerative and organic practices on our flagship farm in Lillooet, BC. We process certified organic cannabis using solventless methods to create concentrates and oils for medicine, research and recreation.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.
