This hash is unique in many ways with its vibrant yellow hue, high CBG content and rare terpene profile. Starting with organically grown flowers we isolate only 73-90u trichome heads from the first wash to deliver the finest fraction of this cultivar. The flavour is best revealed at low temperatures; an initial blast of citrus leaves a lingering taste of tropical fruit.
This hash stays sticky with 4.5% total terpenes, dominated by Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene oxide and Cedrol, a rare combination. From its appearance to flavour, this hash is guaranteed out of this world!
EarthWolf Farms is a brand dedicated to bringing premium concentrates at fair market prices to the Canadian market. We strive to improve the health of people and the planet through the adoption of sustainable and innovative production practices. #sustainability#organicagriculture#regenerative#organicconcentrates#hash#liverosin#oiltinctures#topicals
