This hash is unique in many ways with its vibrant yellow hue, high CBG content and rare terpene profile. Starting with organically grown flowers we isolate only 73-90u trichome heads from the first wash to deliver the finest fraction of this cultivar. The flavour is best revealed at low temperatures; an initial blast of citrus leaves a lingering taste of tropical fruit.



This hash stays sticky with 4.5% total terpenes, dominated by Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene oxide and Cedrol, a rare combination. From its appearance to flavour, this hash is guaranteed out of this world!