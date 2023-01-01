About this product
Sour Green Mango (aka Sour Green Crack) is a refreshingly fruity live rosin with funky tropical notes reminding you of energetic summer days. Cannabis flowers are grown organically outdoors and processed using ice water extraction, with the first wash 73-159u being pressed using heat and pressure. This live rosin is cold-cured and has a creamy consistency at room temperature. This cultivar is an uplifting masterpiece with 5.7% Terpenes, 3.8% CBC and 59% THC.
THC 59.1%
CBC 3.8%
Terpenes 5.7%
About this brand
EarthWolf Farms
At Earthwolf Farms, our mission is to bring you sustainably produced, high-quality, and fair-priced solventless concentrates. We cultivate Cannabis Sativa using regenerative and organic practices on our flagship farm in Lillooet, BC. We process certified organic cannabis using solventless methods to create concentrates and oils for medicine, research and recreation.
We grow organically outdoors specifically for hash, and we chose our genetics for this purpose. All our plants are frozen directly after harvest, and the trichomes are isolated using ice-water extraction. Once the trichomes are isolated, freeze-dried, and sorted by size, they are used to create different product types: bubble hash, live rosin, edible oil and topicals.
Earthwolf Farms – growing with a purpose with a proven process.
