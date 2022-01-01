Portable Air Filter



This personal air filter by Eco Four Twenty is so easy to use, simply exhale smoke through this device to reduce harmful second-hand smoke and odour that can affect your roommates, family and neighbours. This device's casing is made of high-quality aircraft-grade aluminum and 2 stage medical-grade filter with activated coconut shell-carbon filter + HEPA filter. It lasts up to 500 exhales, instead of buying a whole new filter you'll only have to replace it with another Eco Four Twenty filter cartridge. Backed by Eco Four Twenty's Lifetime Warranty and their 100% satisfaction guarantee, you will not be disappointed.



Air Filter Features:



Easy to Use

High-Quality Materials

Replaceable Cartridges

Long-Lasting: 500 Uses | 2-3 Months

Lifetime Warranty



How it Works:



Simply exhale smoke through this device to reduce harmful second-hand smoke and odour that can affect your roommates, family and neighbours. The filter is good for 500 uses.



What's in the Box:



1x - GO Personal Air Filter by Eco Four Twenty

2x - GO Filter Cartridges



- Long Lasting 500 Uses

- High Quality 2 Stage Filter Activated Coconut Shell-Carbon Filter + HEPA Filter