Unfortunately, trauma frequently happens to animals... from pets to farm animals to animals in the wild. Severe trauma may be experienced through accidents, extensive surgery, life-threatening attack from another animal or human, or some other distressing event. Physical trauma is always accompanied by emotional and energy field trauma.
This blend can help an animal let go of fear it's holding, feel more grounded, and able to move beyond a traumatic event to experience life again. The deep calming abilities of this blend can, over time, help reduce or alleviate obsessive, repetitive habits that may develop after trauma. This very physically relaxing blend can help restore peace and allow the body-mind to accept healing.
NOT TO BE USED WITH:
* CATS: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.
* FISH and REPTILES: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.
* BIRDS: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.
* RODENTS & SMALL MAMMALS (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.
INGREDIENTS:
Valeriana officinalis (Valerian), Vetiveria zizanioides (Vetiver), Citrus aurantium var. amara (Petitgrain), Origanum majorana (Marjoram, sweet), Citrus sinensis (Orange, sweet), Cananga odorata (Ylang Ylang Complete), Citrus paradisi (Grapefruit, pink), Citrus reticulata (Tangerine), Aniba rosaeodora (Rosewood), Rosa damascena (Rose), Tanacetum Annuum (Blue Tansy), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil
All Natural and Organic, our products are proudly manufactured in the USA following current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and we've taken the extra step to display our 3rd-party batch testing on our website. Each product's test results include a separate analysis for the cannabinoid profile, potential microbial life, mold, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, so when you consume any of our hemp products you can know what's actually in it. Independent, 3rd-party lab test results below show that our CBD oil is...
* Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides
* Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds
* Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil
* Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control
* Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant
* Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA.
* Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky.
* Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product.
Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp
