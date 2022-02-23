1.7 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC



erbalHIGH Menstrual Relief Massage Oil Candle is made to target and alleviate menstrual pain and symptoms. This massage oil candle is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC and herbs made effective with healing and health benefits. CBD & Delta-8 has potent analgesic properties that help pain related to cramping. It also works as an anti-inflammatory, reducing the tenderness and swelling of abdominal and uterine muscles. CBD & Delta-8 is supported by herbs and essential oils to assist in alleviating menstrual pain, abdominal cramping, bloating, sore breasts, mood swings and irritability. For example, wild yam, a traditional remedy for painful periods and ovarian pain and has estrogen-modulating activity, Chamomile, which was found effective in relieving physical symptoms of PMS like cramps, reduce irritability and can also be applied to sore breasts, and Rosemary help relieve dysmenorrhea which is a fancy word for cramps and pelvic pain resulting from a difficult menstruation.



+ No harmful chemicals or toxins

+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC

