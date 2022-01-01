Smell proof carry bag

Fashion and function collide with Maxwell B's line of faux leather vegan smoking gear.



A medium sized smell proof table top stash bag. The Jake is perfect for carrying "special' cargo and smoking gear. With built in smell proof technology and a secure combination lock, rest assured your gear will remain safe, secure and discreet.



Pouch Features

Smell Proof

Lockable Zippers

7.5" x 5" x 2.5"

What's in the box:

1x - The Jake Smell Proof Carry Bag by Maxwell B

1x - Lock