Smell proof carry bag
Fashion and function collide with Maxwell B's line of faux leather vegan smoking gear.
A medium sized smell proof table top stash bag. The Jake is perfect for carrying "special' cargo and smoking gear. With built in smell proof technology and a secure combination lock, rest assured your gear will remain safe, secure and discreet.
Pouch Features
Smell Proof
Lockable Zippers
7.5" x 5" x 2.5"
What's in the box:
1x - The Jake Smell Proof Carry Bag by Maxwell B
1x - Lock
