Logo for the brand estora

estora

Vintage Cheese

About this product

Plant Type: Hybrid: Sativa Dominant

What you'll see: Green, bright and squat buds with tones of olive and peppered with orange hairs.

Aroma: Our expert growing process helps keep the earthy aroma of this strain, which has been known to resemble that of a fine aged cheese.

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant

Each gram of Vintage Cheese contains <1 % CBD and 13-19 % THC.
