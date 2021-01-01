estora
Vintage Cheese
About this product
Plant Type: Hybrid: Sativa Dominant
What you'll see: Green, bright and squat buds with tones of olive and peppered with orange hairs.
Aroma: Our expert growing process helps keep the earthy aroma of this strain, which has been known to resemble that of a fine aged cheese.
Cannabinoid: THC Dominant
Each gram of Vintage Cheese contains <1 % CBD and 13-19 % THC.
