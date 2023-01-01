50 Premium Purize Joint Filters 🟣 Includes 50 filters
🟣 Purize technology
🟣 Coconut activated carbon
🟣 Extreme filtration
🟣 Produced sustainably
🟣 Great for joints
🟣 Blazy Susan product
Description Blazy Susan Purize filters feature 50 premium filters with Purize technology using coconut activated carbon to produce extreme filtration, you can now enjoy your favorite strain with the peace of mind that your smoke is filtered and flavorful.
Specifications Style - Filter
Brand - Blazy Susan
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.