Evexia 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Coconut Oil contains fatty acids can have positive effects on your health. Infused Coconut oil is high in healthy saturated fats that have different effects than most other fats in your diet. These fats can boost fat burning and provide your body and brain with quick energy. Enriched Coconut oil also raise the good HDL cholesterol in your blood, which is linked to reduced heart disease risk. When you eat these types of superfoods, they go straight to the liver, where they are used as a quick source of energy or turned into ketones. Ketones and CBD can have powerful benefits for the brain, and are being studied as treatment for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and other conditions.
Use: Baking, Cooking, Salad Dressing, Marinades, Skin Care- apply directly, and Pet digestive friendly.
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
