Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 3000mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD in three remarkable flavors. This is one of the strongest CBD tinctures on the market today. Our full spectrum hemp derived CBD oil is extraction preserves every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, CBG, and other cannabinoids.
Try one dropper, as needed, under your tongue.
3000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Handcrafted in the USA
3000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO (3) Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Food-grade Terpenes, MCT oil Handcrafted in the USA
Mango Smoothie Tincture - 3000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.