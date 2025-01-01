People new to cannabis sometimes blast their system with high amounts of CBD, and that is not always the best approach for what they are trying to accomplish. Microdosing is taking smaller doses through the day and many experts now believe that the threshold for the benefits of CBD are far lower than many people think.
Evexia 15ml Microdose Spray contains 200mg of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil in two terrific flavors. Our full spectrum oil is extracted using pure CO2 which leaves no residue like other extraction methods. Using low temperature, we preserve every cannabinoid present in the plant including CBD, CBDA, CBDV, and other cannabinoids.
So-Cal Lime Microdose Spray - 200MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.