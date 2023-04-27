A Mean Green Mega-Yielding and Hard-Hitting Machine! A high that packs a punch! With a whopping 25% THC, a hard-hitting strain even for avid consumers. Monster sized! A huge auto that can reach up to 150cm and yields as much as it grows. Perfect for hash makers. An impressive resin producer perfectly suited for commercial extractors and hash makers. Remarkably relaxing. Stay 100% stress-free all day long, even on a busy day.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.