Description

C4 was one of the first Fast Buds genetics to be released, and throughout the years has been subject to thorough selective breeding, resulting in what is now some of the most stable and potent purple genetics on the market to date. Made up of flagship traits from its parents, including short flowering time and vibrant flavors, C4 is a potent buttery tasting hybrid, with an Indica structure growing to a steady 100 cm in height.



Bud description

Explosively compact and erupting in color. C4 buds are made up of rich purple leaves with wispy crystal covered orange pistils.



Smoke report

A joyful balance of Indica and Sativa. The effects of C4 are therefore balanced and somewhat more mellow. Users will experience a light head rush to begin with, that slowly morphs into a more relaxing deep body high. Great for an evening relaxation or a bit of light meditation.



Plant Appearance

A bulky Indica that will develop multiple bud sites sparking rich purple buds tightly wrapping around the nodes and the stem. A resistant and forgiving plant with good internodal spacing. Growing up to 100 cm in height, she’s a hardy producer and will thrive even in the northern climates, indoors as well as outside.



Grow Tips

An easy going plant that’ll be great for pros and beginners alike. Easily adapts to LST and other light training techniques. This hybrid will have a mixed set of effects, but leave her for just that little bit longer and you may find the effects to be more Indica and better for those evening smokers.



Taste

A complex tasting strain; a rich earthy/berry taste dominates the palette, that is softened by sweet buttery flavors making the smoke smooth and the overall taste sweet



SPECS



Taste: Butter

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa/indica

Genetics: C4 autoflowering

Flowering: 8 weeks Seed to Harvest

Harvest: XL

Height US: up to 40 inches

Height EU: 70 - 100 cm

THC: Very high

CBD: Moderate

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/c4