About this product
Description
C4 was one of the first Fast Buds genetics to be released, and throughout the years has been subject to thorough selective breeding, resulting in what is now some of the most stable and potent purple genetics on the market to date. Made up of flagship traits from its parents, including short flowering time and vibrant flavors, C4 is a potent buttery tasting hybrid, with an Indica structure growing to a steady 100 cm in height.
Bud description
Explosively compact and erupting in color. C4 buds are made up of rich purple leaves with wispy crystal covered orange pistils.
Smoke report
A joyful balance of Indica and Sativa. The effects of C4 are therefore balanced and somewhat more mellow. Users will experience a light head rush to begin with, that slowly morphs into a more relaxing deep body high. Great for an evening relaxation or a bit of light meditation.
Plant Appearance
A bulky Indica that will develop multiple bud sites sparking rich purple buds tightly wrapping around the nodes and the stem. A resistant and forgiving plant with good internodal spacing. Growing up to 100 cm in height, she’s a hardy producer and will thrive even in the northern climates, indoors as well as outside.
Grow Tips
An easy going plant that’ll be great for pros and beginners alike. Easily adapts to LST and other light training techniques. This hybrid will have a mixed set of effects, but leave her for just that little bit longer and you may find the effects to be more Indica and better for those evening smokers.
Taste
A complex tasting strain; a rich earthy/berry taste dominates the palette, that is softened by sweet buttery flavors making the smoke smooth and the overall taste sweet
SPECS
Taste: Butter
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa/indica
Genetics: C4 autoflowering
Flowering: 8 weeks Seed to Harvest
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70 - 100 cm
THC: Very high
CBD: Moderate
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/c4
C4 was one of the first Fast Buds genetics to be released, and throughout the years has been subject to thorough selective breeding, resulting in what is now some of the most stable and potent purple genetics on the market to date. Made up of flagship traits from its parents, including short flowering time and vibrant flavors, C4 is a potent buttery tasting hybrid, with an Indica structure growing to a steady 100 cm in height.
Bud description
Explosively compact and erupting in color. C4 buds are made up of rich purple leaves with wispy crystal covered orange pistils.
Smoke report
A joyful balance of Indica and Sativa. The effects of C4 are therefore balanced and somewhat more mellow. Users will experience a light head rush to begin with, that slowly morphs into a more relaxing deep body high. Great for an evening relaxation or a bit of light meditation.
Plant Appearance
A bulky Indica that will develop multiple bud sites sparking rich purple buds tightly wrapping around the nodes and the stem. A resistant and forgiving plant with good internodal spacing. Growing up to 100 cm in height, she’s a hardy producer and will thrive even in the northern climates, indoors as well as outside.
Grow Tips
An easy going plant that’ll be great for pros and beginners alike. Easily adapts to LST and other light training techniques. This hybrid will have a mixed set of effects, but leave her for just that little bit longer and you may find the effects to be more Indica and better for those evening smokers.
Taste
A complex tasting strain; a rich earthy/berry taste dominates the palette, that is softened by sweet buttery flavors making the smoke smooth and the overall taste sweet
SPECS
Taste: Butter
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa/indica
Genetics: C4 autoflowering
Flowering: 8 weeks Seed to Harvest
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70 - 100 cm
THC: Very high
CBD: Moderate
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/c4
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!