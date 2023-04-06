GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 The Best of Both Worlds. 7% THC and 7% CBD. Ideal for medicinal consumers and novice cannabis consumers. Freshly cut mangos. A delicious mix of peppery, floral and fresh fruity terps. The gentle giant. Growing up to 100cm, this strain provides enjoyable effects for consumers with a low tolerance. Medicinal benefits. Popular among medicinal users who want to alleviate chronic pain and other disorders without psychoactive effects. Plump and compact. Conveniently compact for those who want to grow their own medicine without much hassle.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.