Pure Medicine. Genuine medicine. Fast Buds' first 100% medicinal strain! Legal in most countries. CBD content of 20% and THC as low as 0.3%. Your own medicinal shrub. Due to the CBD content, it can alleviate pain and other disorders with mild psychoactive effects. Several uses. Make your own CBD edibles, oils and creams. Fast flowering remedy. This plant grows up to 90cm and produces around 500gr/m2 in 70 days.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.