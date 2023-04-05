GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Massive Yields of Monster Buds.

The original strain improved. The same traits that made this strain popular but improved and in an auto version.

Perfect for beginners. Suited for all growers who want yields of up to 600gr/m2 in just 70 days.

A peaceful high. Expect a deeply relaxing effect that also motivates you while keeping you serene.

Delicious old-school terps. Classic blend of lemon, citrus and pine terps with earthy hints.

Exceptionally resistant and reliable. Can be grown all year long and without much maintenance.

