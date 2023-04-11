The Only Cake That Gets YOU Baked! Get baked! A powerful autoflower with 25% THC. Tasty tokes. Expect a delicious flavor of cookie dough and sweet cake. First-class yielder. A super-producer that can yield up to 550gr/m2 in just under 65 days! The perfect cake every time. Expect a pleasant head buzz with an extremely relaxing body high. A trichome powerhouse. Frostbitten buds that look like they’ve been dipped in white frosting.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.