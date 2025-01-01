Papayton a.k.a. Papaya Gary Payton XXXL Yields. Our biggest yielder up to date with up to 30% THC. Packed with flavor. Intense sweet and sour ice cream-like taste, perfect for the Summer vibes. Ready for all of your DIY grows. Experiment with setups and grow conditions and let her surprise you. Pure balance. Predictable, stable, resistant and full of thick, dense colas. Industrial tier production. Even the most experienced growers might be impressed.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.