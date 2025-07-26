Unprecedented Potency. Packed with 28.5% THC, this famed hybrid hits hard in a hurry. Dense Trichome Drenched Buds. Unbelievably high resin production ideal for making high-quality hash and concentrates. Effortless Cultivation & XXL Yields. Great for new, experienced, and professional growers who demand huge harvests. Perfectly Balanced Head & Body High. Uplifted cerebral bliss blended seamlessly with a super chill, relaxed physical sensation. Citrusy Sweet & Earthy Taste. Bold sweet citric flavor with smooth earthy and floral undertone.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.