Sparkling, naturally fermented tea craft produced in small batches for the ultimate Kombucha experience. Exotic and universally-loved Mango is the hero flavour in this delightful beverage.. ready to drink and best served chilled for otimum flavour and enjoyment.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC: 10mg CBS:1mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Mango
Experience mango like you never have before with this exhilarating casual cannabis beverage. Discover for yourself how the whisper of CBD enhances the experience the THC delivers as your gut thanks your for leaning in on Mango Kombucha as your go-to beverage.
Field Trip
Functional shot beverages designed to deliver great tasting flavour and smell combined with the same outcome every time. Field Trip beverages are packaged in a convenient take-anywhere size so you can have Your Field Trip Your Way.