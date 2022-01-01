Sparkling, naturally-fermented tea--amplified.

A craft small batch beverage, CBD-infused kombucha with goji berry, grapefruit and a touch of THC -- the first in Canada!

CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=2mg CBD=20mg

FLAVOUR PROFILR: Goji berry and Grapefruit.

As soon as you uncap this beauty and take your first sip, you will know that you have discovered your best drink to kick back and relax. With all of the flavour and all of the goodness the distinctive combination of Goji berries and Grapefruit , your gut will thank you to make this a regular part of your relax and unwind sessions.