Desi is a truly unique sativa-dominant hybrid strain that was developed by Five Rivers Cannabis, a micro-cultivator from Brockville, Ontario. Named to honour their South Asian roots, this strain provides a smooth and revitalizing effect that is perfect for starting your day or renewing yourself before a fun night out! Desi's uplifting effects are complemented by beautiful creamy and peppery notes that some find reminiscent of dark chocolate.



After being hydroponically grown, harvested, and trimmed by hand; Desi was carefully milled and sifted by our team. We then hand-rolled and finished these pre-rolls to ensure the highest quality.