About this product

Our Island Sweet Skunk strain was cultivated to provide busy women a little extra boost while helping mute the distractions around and within them. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that has a powerful uplifting and motivating effect.



It's flavour is both earthy and fruity with a rich grapefruit aroma. The flowers have bright green nuggets, with bright yellow-orange hairs. The dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, and D-Limonene.



Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.