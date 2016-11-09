Fleurish Cannabis
Island Sweet Skunk (Rally) Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our Island Sweet Skunk strain was cultivated to provide busy women a little extra boost while helping mute the distractions around and within them. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant strain that has a powerful uplifting and motivating effect.
It's flavour is both earthy and fruity with a rich grapefruit aroma. The flowers have bright green nuggets, with bright yellow-orange hairs. The dominant terpenes are B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, and D-Limonene.
Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
653 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
